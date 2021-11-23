Shania Twain to perform at country music fest Boots and Hearts

Shania Twain is coming to Ontario next year for Canada’s biggest country music fest, the award-winning Boots and Hearts.

The festival’s producers announced that event will take place from August 4-7 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte. Aside from Twain, the performer lineup includes singer-songwriter Sam Hunt — who will perform in Canada for the first time — and music duo Florida Georgia Line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

“Having internationally acclaimed icon Shania Twain perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl’s Creek is an absolute dream come true,” said Republic Live’s Founding Partner Eva Dunford.

On the final day of the festival, several all-Canadian, all-female performers will join Twain on the main stage.

Shania Twain at Boots and Hearts

When: August 4-7, 2022

Where: Burl’s Creek Events Ground, Oro-Medonte, Ontario

Tickets: Ticket pre-sales begin on Wednesday, November 24, at 10 am and on November 26, ticket sales will be open to the public.