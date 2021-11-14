Toronto is getting a music showcase and artisan market this month

ArtHaus, a Toronto-based record label, is celebrating the return of live music with a holiday block pARTy.

Set for November 27, the event will include a music showcase and artisan market, and act as an up-front for the label’s artists—something normally reserved for industry professionals.

Local musicians and DJs, including Junia-T, BAMBII, Adria Kain, LU LAKA, and Clerel, will perform, and ArtHaus says a surprise guest will be taking the stage as well.

Featuring a curated selection of one-of-a-kind gifts, the artisan market is the perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping done while supporting local designers.

Taking place in a former church, the block pARTy promises to be a “heavenly experience.” With soaring ceilings, the expansive space offers “profound” acoustics.

“We are thrilled to kick off the holiday season with an in-person showcase of our talented young stars,” said Sandy Pandya, founder of ArtHaus.

“The showcase is typically saved for industry insiders, however, this year we felt it was important to open it up to the public so anyone can participate in the excitement… It will be a perfect Saturday for any music lover”

ArtHaus block pARTy

When: November 27, 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: 72 Perth Avenue

Tickets: $22.52