Shania Twain and Shawn Mendes to headline Formula E Vancouver

Shania Twain and Shawn Mendes will headline the inaugural Canadian E-Fest.

The musicians will perform at Rogers Arena as part of E-Live, the festival’s two-night concert series, according to Tourism Vancouver.

Twain will take the stage on July 1, followed by Mendes on July 2. More performers are expected to be announced at a later date.

The Canadian E-Fest will take over Vancouver’s East False Creek area over next year’s Canada Day long weekend, from June 30 to July 2, 2022.

The three-day event will see fully electric, single-seat race cars zip through the city’s streets as drivers vie for the 2022 APP FIA Formula E World Championship.

There will be plenty of action off the track, too. The festival will feature conferences on sustainability and innovation, a celebrity race, an e-sports tournament, and more.

Organized by the Canadian OSS Group, the Canadian E-Fest is expected to top $80 million in economic value and create approximately 3,000 jobs over the course of its three days.

Organizers estimate 56,000 people will fill grandstands on race day.

Tickets start at $70, and go on sale tomorrow at noon via the Canadian E-Fest website.