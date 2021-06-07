Toronto’s Largest Outdoor Restaurant Patio opens this weekend
Toronto’s Cabana Waterfront Patio will be opening on Friday following Ontario’s Stage 1 re-opening announcement.
Get ready to enjoy delicious appetizers and cocktails while taking in Toronto’s skyline starting this Friday.
The patio will be open at 5 pm on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday at reservations can be made from 12 pm onward. Regular hours begin on Monday.
On Monday, the provincial government announced that as of 12:01 am on Friday, June 11, all outdoor restaurant patios will be able to serve guests following months of closures.
As part of Ontario’s reopening plan, Stage 1 limits outdoor patio dining to four people per table. There is an exception for larger households.
Reservations for Cabana’s patio can be made online via OpenTable.