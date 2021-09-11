Ontario reports over 850 new COVID-19 cases, 646 in unvaccinated people

The Government of Ontario confirmed 857 new COVID-19 cases and 15 virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Eight of the deaths are new, and seven occurred over one month ago. The additional deaths were discovered during “data cleaning,” the province said.

Saturday’s cases are higher than Friday’s 848, Thursday’s 798, Wednesday’s 554, Tuesday’s 564, and Monday’s 581.

Of the newly reported cases, 170 are in Toronto, 100 are in Peel Region, and 77 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 646 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 363 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 321 are not fully immunized. Of the 180 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 165 are not fully vaccinated.

There are 857 new cases of #COVID19. 646 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 211 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 11, 2021

Ontario has now administered 21,138,345 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 84.3% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and almost 77.9% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 573,835 COVID-19 cases and 9,605 virus-related deaths.