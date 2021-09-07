Ontario reports more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases in two days

Ontario reported 581 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 564 new cases Tuesday.

The province delayed releasing its numbers on Monday because of the Labour Day long weekend and released two days’ of case reporting on Tuesday.

The province also reported five deaths over the last two days.

Most new infections in the province continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 434 of Tuesday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully immunized. Only 130 new cases are in people with both shots.

Across Ontario, there are 295 people in hospital, and there are 192 people in intensive care.

More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far. Right now 84% of people age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose and 77% have both.

To date, Ontario has seen 570,778 COVID-19 cases and 9,553 deaths.