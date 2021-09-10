NewsCoronavirus

Sep 10 2021, 7:27 am
Ontario reports 848 new COVID-19 cases, 659 in unvaccinated people
The Government of Ontario confirmed 848 new COVID-19 cases and 11 virus-related deaths on Friday morning.

Five of the deaths are new, and six occurred over one month ago. The additional deaths were discovered during “data cleaning,” the province said.

Friday’s cases are higher than Thursday’s 798, Wednesday’s 554, Tuesday’s 564, and Monday’s 581.

Of the newly reported cases, 166 are in Toronto, 117 are in Peel Region, and 77 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 659 of Friday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 361 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 331 are not fully immunized. Of the 177 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 163 are not fully vaccinated.

Ontario has now administered 21,098,125 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Elliott said 84.1% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and 77.7% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 572,978  COVID-19 cases and 9,590 virus-related deaths.

