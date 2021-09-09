Toronto Public Health (TPH) has reported six new COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces across the city since September 1.

The Cheesecake Factory at Yorkdale Mall, Harbour 60, and the TTC are among the workplaces where clusters of virus cases have been detected since the start of the month.

The workplaces have detected outbreaks of five, two, and nine cases, respectively, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard. The TTC is facing two separate outbreaks.

Harbour 60 was temporarily shut down last month after six COVID-19 cases were detected at the steakhouse.

Of the other newly-reported outbreaks, four cases have been detected at RES Construction.

Two cases were reported at CIBC and three were confirmed at REA investment, although the outbreaks have since been declared over.

Previously reported outbreaks at Chase Hospitality Group, DoubleTree by Hilton, Milestone’s, Regular’s, Tropical Nights Restaurant and Lounge, and Allied Properties REIT have all been declared over.

An outbreak reported at the City of Toronto last month has grown to six cases, while an outbreak at Ellis Don has spread to four people.

Currently, no workplaces in Toronto have been closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

TPH declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when two or more lab-confirmed virus cases with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

To protect the privacy of employees and businesses, only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 175,799 COVID-19 cases and 3,630 deaths.