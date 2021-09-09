Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases with 620 in unvaccinated people

The Government of Ontario confirmed 798 new COVID-19 cases and ten virus-related deaths on Thursday morning.

Three of the deaths are new, and seven deaths occurred over one month ago. They were discovered during “data cleaning,” the province said.

Thursday’s cases are higher than Wednesday’s 554, Tuesday’s 564, and Monday’s 581.

Of the newly reported cases, 159 are in Toronto, 73 are in Peel Region, and 72 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 620 of Thursday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 365 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 331 are not fully immunized. Of the 185 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 174 are not fully vaccinated.

There are 798 new cases of #COVID19. 620 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 178 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 9, 2021



Ontario has now administered 21,062,281 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Elliott said 84% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and 77.5% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 572,130 COVID-19 cases and 9,579 virus-related deaths.