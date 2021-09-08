Ontario reports more than 550 new COVID-19 cases, 418 not fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 554 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 16 more deaths.

Five of the deaths happened more than two months ago but were added to Wednesday’s tally as part of a data cleanup.

Most new infections in the province continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 418 of Wednesday’s cases are those who aren’t fully immunized. Only 136 new cases are in people with both shots.

Across Ontario, there are 375 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 are not fully vaccinated.

It’s a similar breakdown in Ontario’s ICUs, where 186 of 194 COVID-19 patients are not fully immunized.

194 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 186 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and eight are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 8, 2021

More than 21 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far. Right now, 84% of people age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, and 77% have both.

To date, Ontario has seen 571,332 COVID-19 cases and 9,569 deaths.