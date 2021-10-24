Ontario reports 370 new COVID-19 cases, 247 in unvaccinated people

The Government of Ontario confirmed 370 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 373, Friday’s 492, Thursday’s 413, and Monday’s 373, but higher than Wednesday’s 304 and Tuesday’s 328.

Of the newly reported cases, 47 are in Toronto, 42 are in Peel Region, and 31 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 247 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 138 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 137 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

Ontario has now administered 22,385,190 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 88% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and more than 83% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 597,515 COVID-19 cases and 9,846 virus-related deaths.