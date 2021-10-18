NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports 373 new COVID-19 cases, 62 in Toronto

Oct 18 2021
Ontario reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average is 415. This is the eighth day in a row that the province has reported less than 500 new COVID-19 cases.

Of Monday’s new cases, 62 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 108 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 265 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 145 people are hospitalized and 168 people in ICU, Elliott tweeted. Not all Ontario hospitals report over the weekend, so Monday’s numbers can be skewed.

The province has administered 22,243,609 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 87.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 83.1% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 595,235 COVID-19 infections and 9,815 deaths.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement alongside Minister Elliott Monday afternoon. It is anticipated that he will announce further easing of restrictions and capacity limits.

