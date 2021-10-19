Ontario reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Ontario reported 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and four new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 407. Of the new cases, 52 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 105 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 223 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 260 people are hospitalized. Of those, 225 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 35 are fully vaccinated.

There are 159 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 26 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,264,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 87.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 83.2% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 595,563 COVID-19 infections and 9,819 deaths.