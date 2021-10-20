Ontario reported 304 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average is 406. Of the new cases reported, 46 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 84 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 220 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 258 people are hospitalized. Of those, 227 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 31 are fully vaccinated.

There are 159 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 23 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,290,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 87.6% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 83.4% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 595,867 COVID-19 infections and 9,823 deaths.