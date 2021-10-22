Ontario reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Ontario reported 492 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 12 new deaths.

One of the deaths reported is from a previous month and has been added to the cumulative total after a data scrub.

The seven-day rolling average is 405.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce Ontario’s long-term COVID-19 strategy on Friday a 2 pm. It is anticipated that more capacity limits will be lifted.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 167 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 325 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 261 people are hospitalized. Of those, 225 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 36 are fully vaccinated.

There are 149 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 21 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,338,662 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 87.7% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 83.6% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 596,772 COVID-19 infections and 9,839 deaths.