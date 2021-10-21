Ontario reporting just over 400 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Ontario reported 413 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning and four new deaths.

This is a slight rise in cases from Wednesday’s 304 count.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 273 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 140 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Across Ontario, 274 people are hospitalized. Of those, 234 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 40 are fully vaccinated.

There are 161 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 20 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,312,892 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 87.7% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 83.5% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 596,280 COVID-19 infections and 9,827 deaths.