Ontario reports under 400 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 373 new COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 492 and Thursday’s 413, higher than Wednesday’s 304 and Tuesday’s 328, and tied with Monday’s 373.

Of the newly reported cases, 41 are in Toronto, 45 are in Peel Region, and 26 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 264 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 269 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 233 are not fully immunized. Of the 136 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 120 are not fully vaccinated.

Ontario has now administered 22,365,905 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 88% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and more than 83% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 597,145 COVID-19 cases and 9,845 virus-related deaths.