No deaths reported as Ontario logs 443 new COVID-19 cases

The Government of Ontario confirmed 443 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning.

No new virus-related deaths were reported. The province said one previously reported death was removed from the cumulative total based on data cleaning.

Today’s cases are lower than Saturday’s 486, Friday’s 496, and Monday’s 458, but higher than Thursday’s 417, Wednesday’s 306, and Tuesday’s 390.

Of the newly reported cases, 58 are in Toronto, 80 are in Peel Region, and 32 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 288 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 155 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 164 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

There are 443 new cases of COVID-19. 288 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 155 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 17, 2021

Ontario has now administered 22,231,210 COVID-19 vaccine doses. As of October 17, 87.4% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and nearly 83.1% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 594,862 COVID-19 cases and 9,813 virus-related deaths.