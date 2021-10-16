Ontario reports under 500 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 486 new COVID-19 cases and five virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 496, but higher than Thursday’s 417, Wednesday’s 306, Tuesday’s 390, and Monday’s 458.

Of the newly reported cases, 88 are in Toronto, 60 are in Peel Region, and 35 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 329 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 242 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 211 are not fully immunized. Of the 164 people in the ICU with COVID-19, 146 are not fully vaccinated.

Ontario has now administered 22,208,199 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly, 87.4% of residents aged 12 and over have had one dose, and nearly 83% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 594,419 COVID-19 cases and 9,814 virus-related deaths.