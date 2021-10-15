Ontario reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Ontario is reporting 496 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average is 465.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 162 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 334 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 265 people are hospitalized. Of those, 228 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, 37 are fully vaccinated.

There are 163 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 15 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,177,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 87.3% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 82.8% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 593,933 COVID-19 infections and 9,809 deaths.