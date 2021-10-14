Ontario reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ontario reported 417 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 3 new deaths.

The seven day rolling average is now at 476.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 146 new cases are in vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 271 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

There are 417 new cases of #COVID19. 271 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 146 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 14, 2021

Across Ontario, 254 people are hospitalized. Of those, 223 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 31 are fully vaccinated.

There are 158 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 13 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,148,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 87.2% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 82.6% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 593,437 COVID-19 infections and 9,807 deaths.