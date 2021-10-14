NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Oct 14 2021, 7:24 am
Ontario reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Ed Dods/Shutterstock

Ontario reported 417 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 3 new deaths.

The seven day rolling average is now at 476.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 146 new cases are in vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 271 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 254 people are hospitalized. Of those, 223 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 31 are fully vaccinated.

There are 158 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 13 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,148,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 87.2% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 82.6% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 593,437 COVID-19 infections and 9,807 deaths.

Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT