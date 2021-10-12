Ontario reports 458 new COVID-19 cases for Monday and 390 for Tuesday. The province announced two recent deaths on Monday and no further deaths Tuesday.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Monday, new COVID-19 cases were not reported by the province. The seven-day rolling average is now sitting at 524.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that of the 848 cases reported over two days, 255 are in fully vaccinated individuals. In addition, 593 of the cases reported for Monday and Tuesday are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Today there are 390 new cases of #COVID19. 260 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 130 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 12, 2021

Across Ontario, 155 people are in the hospital, and 149 patients are in ICU. Not all hospitals report COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend.

The province has administered 22,089,455 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 87.1% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 82.4% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 592,714 COVID-19 infections and 9,792 deaths.