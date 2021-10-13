Ontario reporting just over 300 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Ontario reported 306 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling case average is now 500.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 104 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 202 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 242 people are hospitalized. Of those, 209 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 33 are fully vaccinated.

There are 153 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 14 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,119,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 87.1% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 82.5% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 593,020 COVID-19 infections and 9,804 deaths.