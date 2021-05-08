NewsCoronavirus

Select Toronto pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over 18

May 8 2021, 8:25 am
Select Toronto pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over 18
M.Moira/Shutterstock

Multiple pharmacies in Toronto and Peel are now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

The Government of Ontario announced the expansion of eligibility on its website on May 7. A total of 78 pharmacies in the hotspots will be administering doses of the mRNA vaccine.

Previously, only those aged 55 and older were able to get a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a select few hotspot pharmacies as part of a provincial pilot program.

Justin Bates, the CEO of the Ontario Pharmacies Association, said on social media that he was “pleased” with the expansion of the vaccination program.

Earlier this week, the province revealed that 60 pharmacies in Durham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor, and York Region would be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 18 and older.

To date, Ontario has seen 489,087 COVID-19 cases and 8,261 virus-related deaths.

