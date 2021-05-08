Select Toronto pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over 18

Multiple pharmacies in Toronto and Peel are now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

The Government of Ontario announced the expansion of eligibility on its website on May 7. A total of 78 pharmacies in the hotspots will be administering doses of the mRNA vaccine.

Previously, only those aged 55 and older were able to get a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a select few hotspot pharmacies as part of a provincial pilot program.

Justin Bates, the CEO of the Ontario Pharmacies Association, said on social media that he was “pleased” with the expansion of the vaccination program.

@OntPharmacists is pleased that after collaborating with the @fordnation & @celliottability govt, the #pharmacy Moderna vaccine & expanded Pfìzer program launches today. Eligibility in these hotspots is 18+. Providing access to essential workers & other populations.#pharmacists — Justin Bates (@justjbates) May 7, 2021

Earlier this week, the province revealed that 60 pharmacies in Durham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor, and York Region would be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 18 and older.

To date, Ontario has seen 489,087 COVID-19 cases and 8,261 virus-related deaths.