Peel orders FedEx facility to partially close due to COVID-19 cases

Peel Region Public Health (PRPH) has ordered a FedEx shipping facility to partially close after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The shipping centre at 6895 Bramalea Road in Mississauga partially closed on May 1 and will remain shut down for at least 10 days.

The site is one of 15 workplaces the public health unit has closed to some degree this week under a new Section 22 order.

A KFC restaurant at 9940 Airport Road in Brampton has also been ordered to close fully, and a BMO call centre, located at 2465 Argentia Road in Mississauga, must partially shut down.