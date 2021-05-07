Peel orders FedEx facility to partially close due to COVID-19 cases
Peel Region Public Health (PRPH) has ordered a FedEx shipping facility to partially close after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The shipping centre at 6895 Bramalea Road in Mississauga partially closed on May 1 and will remain shut down for at least 10 days.
The site is one of 15 workplaces the public health unit has closed to some degree this week under a new Section 22 order.
A KFC restaurant at 9940 Airport Road in Brampton has also been ordered to close fully, and a BMO call centre, located at 2465 Argentia Road in Mississauga, must partially shut down.
The Section 22 order came into effect in Peel on April 23. It has also been issued in Toronto.
The order allows health units to close a workplace if five or more people test positive for the virus within a 14 day period and have “reasonably acquired” the infection at work.
A “partial closure” involves the mass dismissal of a shift or work area, while a full closure mandates that an entire workplace must shut down.
Of the 15 sites Peel Public Health closed this week, five have been fully shut down, while the remaining 10 have been subject to partial closures.
“Closures will allow Peel Public Health to stop further spread of COVID-19 between employees while cases in the workplace are investigated,” the health unit said.
Of the 3166 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on May 7, 817 were in Peel.
To date, the province has seen 479,633 virus cases and 8,050 deaths.