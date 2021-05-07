Toronto opens over 17,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week

The City of Toronto has added more than 17,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments to five of its mass immunization clinics.

On May 7, the city announced that 17,064 additional appointments had been added to the provincial vaccine booking system for the week of May 10.

The appointments are available at city-run clinics located at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre, Mitchell Field Arena, The Hangar, and Cloverdale Mall.

With the newly announced appointments, the city said it’s nine mass immunization clinics will be able to administer approximately 98,000 vaccine doses between May 10 and 16.

“I encourage all Toronto residents who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Mayor John Tory said.

“The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we will bring this pandemic to an end.”

Vaccine appointments for city-operated clinics can be booked by eligible residents online through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button, or by calling the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Eligible groups currently include:

• People age 18 or older living in any of the 53 provincial hot spot postal codes

• People age 50 or older

• First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals

• People who are pregnant

• People with high-risk health conditions

• People with highest-risk health conditions

• Employees unable to work from home listed by the province as Group One

City-run clinics are part of the Team Toronto vaccination network, which includes hundreds of clinics operated by hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare and community partners.

As of May 3, all adults over the age of 18 who live in designated hotspot communities can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the province’s online booking system.

Eligible hotspot postal codes in Toronto are:

M1B, M1C, M1E, M1G, M1H, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1M, M1P, M1R, M1S, M1T, M1V, M1W, M1X, M2J, M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M4X, M5A, M5B, M5N, M5V, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6H, M6K, M6L, M6M, M6N, M8V, M9A, M9B, M9C, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9R, M9V, M9W

Book those appointments, Toronto!