Ontario reports over 3,700 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 3,732 new COVID-19 cases and 23 virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 3,369, Wednesday’s 3,480, Tuesday’s 3,265, and Monday’s 3,510, but lower than Friday’s 3,947 and Thursday’s 3,871.

Of the newly announced cases, 1,198 are in Toronto, 797 are in Peel, 306 are in York Region, 237 are in Hamilton, and 232 are in Durham.

A total of 1,961 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province, including 895 who in the ICU. An additional 615 people are in the ICU on a ventilator.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 45,300 tests were completed, and 5,324,369 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

At a COVID-19 modelling update Thursday, Dr. Steini Brown said that cases are “cresting at a very high level,” and that the plateau the province has reached is “precarious.”

There are still too many trips to and from work, and he recommended further limiting workplaces deemed essential and establishing supports so sick workers can stay home.

Premier Doug Ford’s government announced a plan to offer employees three paid sick days through the end of September, but opponents have criticized the plan as too little too late since those self-isolating due to COVID-19 will need to take two weeks off.

To date, Ontario has seen 470,465 COVID-19 cases and 8,102 virus-related deaths.