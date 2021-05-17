Here are the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in Toronto today

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hotspot communities are open around Toronto on a daily basis.

Walk-in appointments and shots are available first-come, first-serve at alternating locations depending on the day.

Because information regarding vaccine availability is rapidly changing, the City of Toronto teamed up with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents find appointments at city-run and pop-up vaccination clinics.

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot residents and some hotspot workers age 18 and up on Monday, May 17:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open 9 am until supply runs out.

16+ residents or workers in any “M” hotspot.

Second vaccine doses available for high-risk health care workers who got received the first Pfizer dose at Humber River Hospital.

Open 12 pm to 8 pm or until supplies run out.

Adults 18+ who live or work in Toronto

The City of Toronto shares new information with Vaccine Hunters at the end of each day. The volunteers running the Twitter account attempt to give a heads-up on where eligible residents in hotspots can access the vaccine.

Adults over the age of 18 that reside in one of the 114 hot spot neighbourhoods in Ontario can book an appointment through the province’s online booking system.

Additionally, select pharmacies in Toronto and Peel Region have begun offering the Pfizer vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

Starting the week of May 17, people turning 30 and older in 2021 are eligible to book a vaccine through Ontario’s online system.

As of May 17, Toronto has administered 1,734,861 COVID-19 vaccine doses.