All adults in Ontario will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine this week

All adults age 18 and over will be eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through Ontario’s online scheduling system starting May 18.

The Ontario government announced on Monday that the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is accelerating ahead of schedule with 2.2. million doses set to arrive this week. As such, the government is extending eligibility to all adults over 18 beginning at 8 am on Tuesday, May 18.

Initially, the province set the timeline for all adults to be vaccinated by the week of May 24, however, the rollout has moved up a week due to the early shipment of doses.

According to the province, the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in youth aged 12 and over. It added that the booking system will note which clinics are not offering vaccines for those who are 17 years old.

The government expanded booking eligibility to those 18 and over who live in one of the 114 hot spot communities in early May and has steadily extended eligibility to more groups.

As of May 16, more than 7.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

Eligible groups can use Ontario’s vaccine booking system to find out how to schedule an appointment, or can call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at 1-833-943-3900.