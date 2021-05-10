Here are the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in Toronto today

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hotspot communities are open around Toronto on a daily basis.

Walk-in appointments and shots are available first-come, first-serve at alternating locations depending on the day.

Because information regarding vaccine availability is rapidly changing, the City of Toronto teamed up with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents find appointments at city-run and pop-up vaccination clinics.

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot residents and some hotspot workers age 18 and up on Monday, May 10:

Woodbine Racetrack (555 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke)

Open 10 am – 8 pm or until supply runs out

18+ residents or workers M9R, M9V or M9W will be prioritized, but also open to 18+ residents in all Toronto hotspot postal codes.

Open 10 am – 8 pm or until supply runs out

18+ residents who live in Toronto hotspot postal codes

Open 12 pm until supply runs out

18+ residents in all Toronto hotspot postal codes.

Open 9 am until supply runs out

18+ residents and workers in all Toronto hotspot postal codes.

The City of Toronto shares new information with Vaccine Hunters at the end of each day.

The volunteers running the Twitter account attempt to give a heads-up on where eligible residents in hotspots can access the vaccine.

More appointments in hotspot communities are quickly becoming available now that the provincial government has allocated more COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot postal codes beginning in early May.

Adults over the age of 18 that reside in one of the 114 hot spot neighbourhoods in Ontario can book an appointment through the province’s online booking system. Additionally, select pharmacies in Toronto and Peel Region have begun offering the Pfizer vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

Starting May 10, people with “at-risk” health conditions, as well as people who can’t work from home, and anyone over the age of 40, are eligible to book a vaccine through Ontario’s online system.

As of May 10, Toronto has administered 1,445,809 COVID-19 vaccine doses.