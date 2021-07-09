Toronto Islands' Centreville opens for the first time since 2019

Centreville amusement park on the Toronto Islands reopened Friday for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular destination on Centre Island closed for the season after summer 2019, and hasn’t reopened since because of pandemic restrictions.

On July 9, it welcomed guests back to ride the log shute, board the dragon roller coaster, take a chair lift over the park, or rent a giant swan to paddle around the island’s waterways.

The amusement park is especially popular with families who have young children because many of the rides are kid-sized.

Tickets can now be purchased online. Admission starts at $8.85, and an all-day ride pass can be purchased for $30.97 per person.

Guests can access the amusement park by taking a ferry from the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal at Queen’s Quay or catching a water taxi.