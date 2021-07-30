Ontario reporting over 220 new COVID-19 cases, 62 in Toronto

The Government of Ontario confirmed 226 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, logging another day of rising counts.

On Thursday, the province reported 218 cases, the highest count since July 6, when 244 cases were reported.

Today’s cases are higher than last week’s counts, including Wednesday’s 158, Tuesday’s 129, Monday’s 119, Sunday’s 172, Saturday’s 170, and Friday’s 192.

Of the newly announced cases, 62 are in Toronto, 35 in the Region of Waterloo, 24 in Peel Region, 13 in York Region, 13 in Hamilton, and 13 in Halton Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 21,000 tests were completed, and 83,907 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered on Thursday.

There are a total of 550,178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario reported to date.