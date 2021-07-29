Ontario reports highest COVID-19 case count in over three weeks

The Government of Ontario confirmed 218 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning, the highest count since July 6 when 244 cases were reported.

Today’s cases are higher than Wednesday’s 158, Tuesday’s 129, Monday’s 119, Sunday’s 172, Saturday’s 170, and Friday’s 192.

Of the newly announced cases, 38 are in Toronto, 38 are in Peel Region, 25 are in Hamilton, 19 are in the Region of Waterloo, and 13 are in Grey Bruce.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 19,400 tests were completed, and 19,293,701 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan since July 16.

The province will stay in the step for at least 21 days or until key public health indicators are met. These include having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

As well, 80% of the age group must have received their first dose for the province to move beyond Step 3. As of July 29, that benchmark has been reached.

To date, Ontario has seen 549,952 COVID-19 cases.