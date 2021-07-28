Toronto closing five city-run vaccination clinics as it expands mobile operations

With over 70% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Toronto, the city is shifting its immunization clinic model.

According to the city, 80% of residents 12 and older have received their first doses, and with these numbers, they are closing several mass immunization clinics and expanding mobile operations.

“Toronto will be increasing hyper-local mobile clinic opportunities in focused areas with lower vaccine uptake. Directing resources to mobile efforts and increasing access to mobile clinic teams will expand Toronto Public Health’s (TPH) ability to bring vaccines directly to workplaces, faith groups, organizations and communities that experience barriers to vaccination and low vaccine uptake,” stated the city on Wednesday.

Starting on August 23, the city will redeploy about 700 staff from mass immunization clinics to expand its mobile clinic operations, adding 17 mobile clinic teams to five mobile teams currently administering vaccines across the city.

MILESTONE! More than 70 per cent of Toronto adults are fully vaccinated and more than 80 per cent of eligible residents have received a first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Thank you #Toronto! If you haven’t already, walk-in or book your appointment at https://t.co/BPRxWVy0Q6 pic.twitter.com/qJzh91qHVz — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 28, 2021

At the end of the day on August 22, city-operated clinics at the following locations will close:

• Carmine Stefano Community Centre

• Malvern Community Recreation Centre

• Mitchell Field Arena

• North Toronto Memorial Community Centre

• Toronto Congress Centre

City-operated COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Cloverdale Mall, the Hangar, Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Scarborough Town Centre will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

“The City has had tremendous success getting residents vaccinated. Now we are moving to make sure that success keeps going, and we are further ramping up our mobile clinic efforts so we can make sure we reach people who have yet to be vaccinated in their neighbourhoods,” said Mayor John Tory.

“This will ensure we get as many residents vaccinated as possible so that more and more Torontonians are protected, and we can truly bring this pandemic to an end. If you haven’t got your vaccination yet, please get vaccinated. And if you have received your first and second shot, please encourage your loved ones, if they haven’t been vaccinated, to also get their shots.”

The city said clients who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic in August, will be informed on how to receive their second dose. Those who have appointments booked at a city-operated clinic closing after August 22 have been contacted to move their appointment to an earlier date.

“In this immunization campaign, Torontonians have stepped up. However, we’re not finished yet,” said councillor Joe Cressy (Spadina-Fort York), Chair of the Board of Health. “The next phase of our work requires us to reach everyone, everywhere, by bringing vaccines directly into neighbourhoods. Scaling up mobile clinic operations, redeploying staff from mass immunization clinics, and engaging people where they live and work – this is the critical next step in our efforts to get Toronto vaccinated.”

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health, said that every vaccine dose contributes to lives saved.

“Whether you’ve rolled up your sleeve, supported a friend or loved one to get their vaccine, or worked in one of the vaccination clinics, you have contributed to protecting our community,” she said.

“If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get fully vaccinated as soon as you can.”