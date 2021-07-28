Ontario reports over 150 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 158 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday morning.

This is another increase from Monday’s 119 cases and Tuesday’s 129 cases.

Of the newly reported infections, there are 25 new cases in Toronto, 19 in York Region, 16 in Waterloo Region, 15 in Hamilton and 13 in Durham Region.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 20,500 tests were completed, and 94,116 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday.

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan since July 16.

The province will stay in the step for at least 21 days or until key public health indicators are met. These include having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

There have been a total of 549,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario reported to date.