U of T will not mandate vaccines for in-class learning this fall

COVID-19 vaccines will be encouraged but not mandatory for students attending in-person classes at the University of Toronto in September.

In a statement, the school said it’s following health guidelines and is not aware of any other universities requiring vaccines to come to campus.

“U of T encourages all eligible members of the community to get a COVID-19 vaccine and we are partnering with local public health authorities and hospitals to facilitate vaccination of our community members,” it said.

U of T has made vaccines mandatory for students living in residence, which several other universities have also done.

Seneca College has so far taken the strongest stance on vaccines by requiring everyone to submit proof of vaccinations before coming to campus.