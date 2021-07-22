For those looking for COVID-19 vaccines, Shoppers Drug Mart announced that all of its 24-hour locations in Ontario will host a VAX-A-THON on July 24.

The pharmacy chain said its goal is to provide thousands of COVID vaccination in a single day for residents aged 18 and over.

The 24-hour locations are intended to help with flexible hours for those struggling to book during traditional hours.

“Ontarians have stepped up in droves over the past few months to be vaccinated against COVID-19, many of them in our stores. But we know there’s still a gap, particularly with those aged 18-29, and some of that stems from access and availability,” Sarah Ahmad, Senior Vice President, Health and Wellness, Shoppers Drug Mart.

“For 24 hours, our stores will host walk-in appointments for first or second shots, on a first-come, first-served basis. We know there’s still demand, and we want to continue to be part of the solution.”

In Toronto, five locations will be taking part in the VAX-A-THON and will administer the Moderna vaccine.

Here are the Toronto Shoppers Drug Mart VAX-A-THON locations: