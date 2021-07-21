Thorncliffe Park among 31 Toronto neighbourhoods reporting zero new COVID-19 cases

One of Toronto’s neighbourhoods that was hardest hit by COVID-19 for much of the pandemic is reporting zero new COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks.

Thorncliffe Park in eastern Toronto saw no new COVID-19 infections between June 29 and July 19, according to neighbourhood virus data provided by the City of Toronto.

The neighbourhood was historically a hotspot with far more cases per capita than the city-wide average.

Back in November 2020, Thorncliffe Park had a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 15%. In December, three school staff walked off the job after voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing turned up 19 new cases at one elementary school.

As vaccines became available, Thorncliffe Park’s postal code was designated a hotspot, and residents were prioritized for first and second doses. A mass immunization clinic was also set up called the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub.

Immunization efforts and community outreach appear to have paid off in the neighbourhood.

“Great to see several Ward 15 neighbourhoods – including Thorncliffe Park, historically a hotspot – on this list [of areas with no new COVID-19 cases],” City Councillor Jaye Robinson said on Twitter.

Around Toronto, 30 other neighbourhoods are also reporting zero new COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks. Here’s a list of all of them:

Pelmo Park-Humberlea

Brookhaven-Amesbury

Rustic

Maple Leaf

Yorkdale-Glen Park

Clanton Park

Stonegate-Queensway

Corso Italia-Davenport

Wychwood

Roncesvalles

Trinity-Bellwoods

Dufferin Grove

Casa Loma

Yonge-St. Clair

Lawrence Park North

Lawrence Park South

Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills

Newtonbrook East

Don Valley Village

Thorncliffe Park

Old East York

Broadview North

Playter Estates-Danforth

Danforth

Greenwood-Coxwell

Woodbine-Lumsden

Birchcliffe-Cliffside

Cliffcrest

Morningside

Agincourt North

Highland Creek

Here’s a map of the newest COVID-19 cases in Toronto. Darker colours indicate higher numbers of cases: