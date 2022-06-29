Check out GTA and Hamilton filming spots for the new season of The Umbrella Academy

“Netflix In Your Neighbourhood” just added a couple new Ontario filming locations for The Umbrella Academy.

Netflix Canada’s digital project, which launched last fall, allows fans to view filming locations for some of the streamer’s most popular series via an interactive map.

The hit show The Umbrella Academy was shot in Toronto and Hamilton. Over the course of three seasons, Gage Park, Scarborough Bluffs and BMO Field have appeared on the superhero show which stars Canada’s own Elliot Page, Jake Epstein, Britney Oldford and Colm Feore.

Specific downtown spots include the Gardiner Museum at 111 Queens Park Blvd. which steps in as the Sparrow Academy.

The Lakeview Restaurant at Dundas St. West near Ossington is another major spot fans will recognize from Season 1, where Viktor tries to convince Marcus not to come after her siblings over coffee.

The Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex appeared in season 3 when Luther and Sloane had an impromptu wedding at the fictional Hotel Obsidian.

Recently, the cast of The Umbrella Academy participated in a cheeky ‘Q&Eh’ featurette to spill what they love about working in Canada.

“No matter what time of year, depending on whether it’s deep snow or middle of summer, it’s just beautiful,” Tom Hopper said. “There’s so much activity going on.”

They also shared some of their fave restaurants in the Six.

“I like Pai, the Thai restaurant. So good, so, so good,” Justin H. Min shared, adding that Torontonians are “some of the nicest people” he’s ever met.

Showrunner Steve Blackman shared he’s a fan of Little Italy. “What I love about Toronto is just how diverse it is. Block to block, you can find so many different things,” he said.

The movie Work It is also included in “Netflix In Your Neighbourhood.” The 2020 dance-comedy was shot around Etobicoke, Thornhill, Mississauga and Toronto — specifically the Junction, Distillery District, Underpass Park and Celebration Square.

Humber College stands in for Woodbright High School, attended by Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy’s characters. The duo’s dance competition took place in at the Living Arts Centre in Mississauga, while Jake and Quinn had a serious convo at The Water Guardians.

The streamer has previously highlighted locations across British Columbia and Alberta for other shows like Maid starring Margaret Qualley.

Checkout the interactive map on the “Netflix In Your Neighbourhood” site for more locations and tidbits.