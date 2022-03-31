Movies & TVCuratedPop Culture

Elliot Page's "Umbrella Academy" character to come out as transgender (PHOTO)

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
Mar 31 2022, 5:17 pm
Elliot Page has revealed that his Umbrella Academy character will come out as transgender, and fans are ecstatic.

The Canadian actor, who uses he and they pronouns, took to Twitter to share a sneak peak of his character in the third season of the hit Netflix show.

“Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Netflix retweeted the photo, saying “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.”

In 2020, Page came out as transgender in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here, To have arrived at this place in my life,” the Nova Scotia native told fans.

The news is a welcome announcement for many fans who were wondering if Page would still continue to play a cisgender woman after coming out.

“I literally just cried over Elliot Page’s announcement that his character will be Viktor in the upcoming season of Umbrella Academy….we love trans representation,” tweeted one person.

“The change from Vanya Hargreeves to Viktor Hargreeves…makes me feel seen as a trans man,” said another Twitter user.

Others pushed back against people questioning the transition.

“‘How is this going to fit into the story line?’ The story line has a 60-year-old man in a teenager’s body it will work out I promise,” one person tweeted.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy is set to premiere on June 22. While you’re waiting, you can watch this teaser Netflix released.

