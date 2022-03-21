EventsConcerts

Machine Gun Kelly announces Toronto concert with special guest Avril Lavigne

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
Mar 21 2022, 3:59 pm
Attention Machine Gun Kelly fans! The pop-rock musician has announced his Mainstream Sellout Tour and it’s coming to Toronto.

The global tour is making stops in 52 arenas across North America and Europe and it features an exciting list of special guests including Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS, 44phantom, and of course, the pop-punk princess herself, Avril Lavigne.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Austin, Texas on June 8 and ends in Kelly’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on August 13.

Machine Gun Kelly

Live Nation

Torontonians can rock out to the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer on Wednesday, July 8 at Scotiabank Arena. Lavigne will be a special guest at that show, so if you weren’t able to get tickets to her concert in May, this is your second chance to see the Canadian icon live.

The tour also has stops in Vancouver and Montreal.

This is Kelly’s first arena tour. Described as a genre-bending performer, the multi-platinum selling artist has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million albums.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 22 at 1 pm. General sales start on Friday, March 25 at 10 am local on Ticketmaster

“Mainstream Sellout Tour”

When: Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Tickets: Online starting Tuesday, March 22

