When the weather is gloomy and you’re itching to get away, a staycation is in order. Lucky for you, Le Germain Hotel in Toronto has a delicious gastronomic package for hotel stays, no matter the occasion.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re looking for a romantic date night or just dinner with a friend, Le Germain’s staycation package offers a four-course dining experience and breakfast the next day.

There are two locations in Toronto, Le Germain Maple Leaf Square and Le Germain Mercer, both offering the delightful package.

Depending on the kind of night you’re looking for, the MLS location is sports-themed as it’s just steps away from the Scotiabank Arena.

Here’s a look at what to expect during your stay:

The in-room gastronomy experience for two includes a one night stay, a four-course dinner, a bottle of wine of your choosing and in-room breakfast the next day. Parking is also included.

The room is cosy and welcoming, offering a stunning view of the CN Tower.

As you settle into your room, it’s almost time for dinner. Hotel staff will bring your dining experience right to your door at the time requested.

First up are the appetizers and starting dish. A 24-hour pork belly to share and a delicious Red Thai Curry and Squash Soup composed of apple, cucumber, and topped with fried shallots.

Guests can also choose between a bottle of White Godello or a bottle of Red Tempranillo.

After experiencing the bold, sweet and savoury flavours, it’s time for the main course.

Guests can choose from a mouthwatering Torched Steak Rice Bowl made with edamame, pickled cucumber, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo or a Rigatoni Bolognese made with beef, veal and pork ragout, and topped with parmesan.

Now for dessert.

Guests are each served an enjoyable Mandarin Orange and Olive Oil Cake. It’s made with Gran Marnier macerated berries, chocolate soil, and chantilly cream.

As for the rest of the night, that’s up to you. Take a stroll by the CN Tower, get tickets to Ripley’s Aquarium, play games at The Rec Room, or just stay in and watch a movie.

After an eventful night and your beauty sleep, it’s time for breakfast.

Breakfast in bed? Why not! Guests are served with a tasty parfait that can be made to their liking with the side of granola and bowl of fruit provided.

The breakfast isn’t complete without some slices of smoked gouda, pastries, jam and glasses of orange juice too.

Book your stay at either Le Germain Hotel’s 30 Mercer Street or 75 Bremner Boulevard locations.

Escape the cold without having to travel so far.

Address: 30 Mercer Street

Phone: 416-345-9500

Address: 75 Bremner Boulevard

Phone: 416-649-7575

