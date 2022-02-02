Dine under the sea at Ripley's Aquarium for Valentine's Day in Toronto

Eat with the fishes in a romantic dining experience at Ripley’s Aquarium for Valentine’s Day in Toronto.

On the most romantic night of the year, indulge in an intimate dining experience at the aquarium, catered by Toronto’s Daniel et Daniel.

Dine at their tropical Rainbow Reef exhibit, with their friendly rays at Ray Bay or inside the Dangerous Lagoon shark tunnel.

“We are so excited to bring back this special event at the aquarium. With reduced seating available, it will feel like a truly intimate experience for our guests,” said the aquarium.

Menu items include a Citrus Caprese, Mushroom Ravioli or Vegan Creamy Carrot Turmeric Soup. Click here for a peek at the menu.

In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited and booked on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Available seating times are between 6:30 pm and 8 pm or 9 pm and 10:30 pm – Couples are asked to arrive 30 minutes early. The experience is priced at $350 + HST per couple, served with a complimentary bottle of wine. Soft drinks and water are included, but extra boozy drinks must be paid for on-site by debit or credit only. Annual pass holders can get 10% off the ticket price.

As a bonus, guests will be able to enjoy most exhibits; however, galleries, where guests are dining, will not be available. The aquarium closes at 11 pm.

There is also an at-home dining experience for those opting for a virtual date night. Join an exclusive online cocktail class, cookie decorating and musical performance right from home.

Tickets for both experiences are now on sale.