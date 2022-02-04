9 Toronto restaurants serving Valentine's Day feasts
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and Toronto restaurants are preparing for the occasion with curated dining menus to enjoy on the special day.
A handful of restaurants in the city are now offering indoor dining for February 14 and the days leading up to it.
Others continue to offer takeout options for those not yet comfortable enough to dine inside or who would simply like to stay home and enjoy a cute night in.
Here are a few restaurants in the city offering Valentine’s Day dining experiences:
Pink Sky
Available February 14 for $95 per person.
Pink Sky’s three-course Valentine’s Day menu includes fresh seafood dishes like Truffle Lobster Mac and Cheese, Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Bisque, and Whole Grilled Branzino.
Address: 480 King Street
Phone: 647-660-0999
REIGN
Available from February 11 to 14 for $109 per person.
Their four-course Valentine’s prix fixe menu features a Kumamoto Oyster amuse-bouche, fresh Atlantic seafood or Angus Striploin, with a denouement of a dark chocolate cherry heart for dessert.
Address: 100 Front Street West
Phone: 416-368-2511
KŌST
Available February 12 to 14 for $95 per person.
KŌST’s four-course prix fixe menu offers choices between Scallop A La Plancha, Beef Tenderloin with Black Truffle, Grilled Atlantic Lobster and Chocolate Fondue to share for dessert. Guests can also add Cupid’s Kiss – a speciality cocktail with a polaroid taken of your date.
Address: 80 Blue Jays Way
Phone: 437-800-5938
Sofia
Available February 14 for $90 per person.
Sofia will be offering a prix fixe menu featuring Italian favourites such as Burrata Tartufata, Carpaccio Di Manzo, Risotto di Carciofi, Osso Buco and a Limoncello Tart.
Address: 99 Yorkville Avenue
Phone: 416-479-8974
Chotto Matte
Available from February 12 to 14 with an A la carte menu.
Enjoy some Nikkei Oysters, O-Toro Tartar, and the deluxe Matcha-Mango Cheesecake Mousse.
Address: 161 Bay Street
Phone: 416-988-8097
Amal
Available February 14 only for $120 per person.
Amal’s prix fixe menu includes dips, salads and hot mezze to start, followed by a choice of entrees like Braised Lamb Shank, Caramelized Duck Breast, Grilled Branzino and Whole Canadian Lobster. As for dessert choose between Cheese Kanafeh or Lebanese Rice Pudding for dessert.
Address: 131 Bloor Street West
Phone: 416-551-9929
Patria
Available for February 14 for $95 per person.
Amal’s three-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu offers Croquetas de Setas, Sea Bream Crudo, Whole Branzino or Paella to share, and Churros.
Address: 478 King Street West
Phone: 416-367-0505
Figo
Available February 14 for $95 per person.
Three-course prix fixe menu includes Beef Carpaccio, Eggplant Parm, Veal Milanese and Panna Cotta.
Address: 295 Adelaide Street West
Phone: 647-748-3446
Byblos
Available only on February 14 for $95 per person.
Byblos’ three-course Valentine’s Day menu includes Duck Kibbeh, Grilled Lamb Chops, Beef Short Rib Youvetsi and a Tahini Cheesecake.
Address: 2537 Yonge Street
Phone: 416-487-4897
Address: 11 Duncan Street
Phone: 647-660-0909