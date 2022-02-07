Enjoy a Galentine's Day three-course meal at Toronto's Park Hyatt

Toronto’s Park Hyatt is offering two wonderful experiences for Valentine’s Day, whether it’s with your friends or with a special someone.

Escape the city without actually needing to travel abroad. The Park Hyatt is welcoming friends for its Ideal Galentine’s Day celebrations, where they will be offering a three-course dinner on February 14.

The meal includes a Newfoundland snow crab topped off with black truffle, stuffed chicken roulade with sage and wild mushroom, and decadent berries and cream for dessert.

If you’re looking for something a little more romantic, the Hyatt also offers their Ultimate Romantic Staycation package.

You might also like: Lilly Singh stops at Toronto eateries on her latest trip this weekend

Three Toronto restaurants are behind the city's newest ghost kitchen

Toronto's massive LCBO flagship store has over 4,000 different products

The luxurious getaway offers in-room dining with a three-course sharing menu available from February 11 to February 14. Enjoy a mouthwatering dinner in bed if you please.

It’s time to book your weekend getaway!

Park Hyatt

Address: 4 Avenue Road