FoodFood News

Enjoy a Galentine's Day three-course meal at Toronto's Park Hyatt

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Feb 7 2022, 10:24 pm
Enjoy a Galentine's Day three-course meal at Toronto's Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt

Toronto’s Park Hyatt is offering two wonderful experiences for Valentine’s Day, whether it’s with your friends or with a special someone.

Escape the city without actually needing to travel abroad. The Park Hyatt is welcoming friends for its Ideal Galentine’s Day celebrations, where they will be offering a three-course dinner on February 14.

toronto valentine's Day

Park Hyatt

The meal includes a Newfoundland snow crab topped off with black truffle, stuffed chicken roulade with sage and wild mushroom, and decadent berries and cream for dessert.

If you’re looking for something a little more romantic, the Hyatt also offers their Ultimate Romantic Staycation package.

toronto valentine's Day

Park Hyatt

The luxurious getaway offers in-room dining with a three-course sharing menu available from February 11 to February 14. Enjoy a mouthwatering dinner in bed if you please.

It’s time to book your weekend getaway!

Park Hyatt

Address: 4 Avenue Road

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT