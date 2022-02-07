Enjoy a Galentine's Day three-course meal at Toronto's Park Hyatt

Toronto’s Park Hyatt is offering two wonderful experiences for Valentine’s Day, whether it’s with your friends or with a special someone.
Escape the city without actually needing to travel abroad. The Park Hyatt is welcoming friends for its Ideal Galentine’s Day celebrations, where they will be offering a three-course dinner on February 14.
The meal includes a Newfoundland snow crab topped off with black truffle, stuffed chicken roulade with sage and wild mushroom, and decadent berries and cream for dessert.
If you’re looking for something a little more romantic, the Hyatt also offers their Ultimate Romantic Staycation package.
The luxurious getaway offers in-room dining with a three-course sharing menu available from February 11 to February 14. Enjoy a mouthwatering dinner in bed if you please.
It’s time to book your weekend getaway!
Park Hyatt
Address: 4 Avenue Road