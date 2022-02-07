It looks like The Bachelor franchise is once again touching down on Canadian soil in an upcoming show, and a notable Toronto restaurant is featured in tonight’s episode.

Folks who are following along on Clayton Echard’s journey to find his one true love will soon be able to spot none other than Mexican joint El Catrin Destileria, located in Toronto’s historic Distillery District, on the show.

The restaurant, which is known for having an epic year-round patio, shared the news with its followers earlier today.

El Catrin said it hosted a group date for the iconic ABC show, set to air on the Monday, February 7 episode at 8 pm ET.

The eatery also noted that tonight’s episode features Canadian comic Russell Peters.

At least this time, the Bachelor cast will likely be enjoying quality tacos instead of subpar poutine.