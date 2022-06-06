Sephora is opening a new store in Union Station this month

Toronto is about to get a lot more beautiful.

Sephora is opening a brand new store inside Union Station next week, bringing all things makeup, skincare, and haircare to the city’s busiest transit hub.

Opening on June 17, Sephora Toronto Union Station will span 4,175 square feet within the new Bay Street Promenade. The location will be easily accessible to TTC, GO Transit, and VIA Rail riders, as well as beauty buffs who live nearby.

More than 340 beauty brands will be available, including Tatcha, Olaplex, Briogeo, Rare Beauty, and Maison Margiela. Sephora Union Station will also offer a number of in-store makeup and skincare services, such as makeup services and Mobile Color IQ consultations.

The Union Station location will have all the hallmarks of other Sephora stores, including on-site Beauty Advisers and the brand’s Beauty Insider loyalty program.

To celebrate the grand opening on June 17, Beauty Insiders will receive a free Sephora Limited Edition Tote Bag with any $100 in-store purchase.

Sephora Union Station marks the retailer’s first store located inside a major Canadian transit hub, and its 38th location in Ontario. The brand now has 89 locations in Canada.

The new store is the latest retailer to move into the revitalized Union Station. It joins the ranks of The Detox Market and Peace Collective, as well as an impressive food hall.

Sephora Toronto Union Station

When: Opening June 17 | Regular store hours will be Monday to Friday 8am – 7pm, Saturday 9 am – 6 pm, and Sunday 12pm – 5 pm

Where: Union Station | 65 Front St, Unit #411,