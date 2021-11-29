Toronto Union Station unveils a brand new food hall

Toronto’s Union Station not only connects you to your destination but will now feed you at its brand new eatery.

Introducing the Foodie Aisle, a new “urban culinary experience” that offers delicious eats from dim sum to roti, tacos, fried chicken, and more.

Current restaurant offerings include delicious eats from Mean Bao, Butter Chicken Roti, Mikey’s Smashburgers, Grand Tacos Taqueria, and Union Chicken.

“Union is becoming a destination for food lovers,” said Lawrence Zucker, CEO of Osmington Inc.

“Toronto is one of the best food cities in the world and visitors and residents will no longer have to choose convenience over quality when they pass through Union Station’s Foodie Aisle market-style concept of local eateries.”

The Foodie Aisle is located below the GO Bay Concourse and opens a new direct route to Scotiabank Arena.

This is the first phase “of an extensive expansion project by Osmington Inc. in partnership with Beauleigh Retail Consultants that will see a mix of over 75 retailers and food and beverage vendors come to the country’s busiest transit hub over the next few years,” according to a release.

The new food destination is located near the future Bay Retail area, where it will be home to brands like Sephora and Fresh Market, offering grocery and specialty food items.