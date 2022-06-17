Sephora's new Union Station store is now open (PHOTOS)

Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Zoe Demarco
Jun 17 2022, 12:52 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Sephora’s brand new Union Station store is finally open.

Spanning 4,175 square feet within the new Bay Street Promenade, the shop brings all things makeup, skincare, and haircare to the city’s busiest transit hub.

More than 340 beauty brands are available, including Tatcha, Olaplex, Briogeo, Rare Beauty, and Maison Margiela. Sephora Union Station also offers a number of in-store makeup and skincare services, such as Mobile Color IQ consultations.

It has all the hallmarks of other Sephora stores, including on-site Beauty Advisers and the brand’s Beauty Insider loyalty program. To celebrate the grand opening, Beauty Insiders will receive a free Sephora Limited Edition Tote Bag with any $100 in-store purchase.

Sephora Toronto Union Station will be open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 7 pm, Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 12 to 5 pm.

