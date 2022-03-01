Toronto's largest food and street fest is making a comeback this summer

Summer 2022, we’re ready for you! Toronto’s most popular food and street festival is making a major come back to Greektown.

Taste of the Danforth, one of the city’s most beloved summer festivals will once again run its course this August after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative of the event said organizers are looking at hosting the festival on the weekend of August 5.

According to its website, Taste of the Danforth is Canada’s largest Street Festival that normally welcomes about 1.6 million attendees over a weekend, in pre-pandemic days.

With people itchin’ to finally make the most of their summer, the city can expect to see more life on the streets, especially with more festivals being announced.

The beloved TD Salsa on St. Clair will come back for the July 9 and 10 weekend. Expect a ton of music, dancing, street vendors and delicious food.

On the same weekend as the Taste of the Danforth, the Afro-Caribbean Farmers’ Market and York-Eglinton BIA will be hosting a patty fest on August 6.

Exciting things coming for the city this summer!